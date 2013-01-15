TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
discussed general monetary policy with his cabinet ministers and
economic aides on Tuesday but they did not talk about the
selection of the next Bank of Japan governor, Economics Minister
Akira Amari said.
Abe invited his economic advisers, including academic Koichi
Hamada, known as an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to
the prime minister's official residence on Tuesday to hear their
views on monetary policy.
The prime minister said at a television programme on Sunday
that he will also seek their views on who should succeed Masaaki
Shirakawa as next BOJ governor when his term expires in April.
Amari and Finance Minister Taro Aso were also present at the
meeting.
The BOJ will next meet for a policy-setting meeting on Jan.
21-22.