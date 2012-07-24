(Adds quotes, details, background)
TOKYO, July 24 The two new members of the Bank
of Japan's policy board said on Tuesday that the central bank's
forecasts for a gradual end to deflation are overly optimistic
and policymakers should be prepared to take new and bolder steps
to boost prices.
Purchasing foreign bonds could be one future policy option
as long as the central bank made it clear that it is providing
liquidity and not trying to manipulate currencies, said Takehiro
Sato, one of the new board members.
The BOJ may also need to be more deeply involved in currency
policy to help counter the threat that a rising yen poses to
Japan's economy, said the BOJ's second new member, Takahide
Kiuchi.
Both ideas would be a departure from the BOJ's current
policy and are unlikely to represent the views of the majority
of the BOJ's 9-member board. Still, this may offer a hint of a
shift to a more aggressive policy stance to end persistent
consumer price declines.
"It's difficult to imagine that consumer prices are going to
accelerate and approach 1 percent gains next year," Sato said.
"I don't think there would be a problem in purchasing
foreign bonds as long as we make clear that we are trying to
provide liquidity, but there may be some legal hurdles and
coordination with overseas officials."
The government on Tuesday formally appointed Sato and Kiuchi
to the board, filling seats left vacant since April. Sato was
formerly chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, and
Kiuchi worked as a chief economist at Nomura Securities.
As prominent economists, both Sato and Kiuchi have
frequently urged the BOJ to take more aggressive steps to beat
deflation, which has stifled Japan's economy for much of the
past two decades.
That has led some market players to believe they may tip the
board more in favour of bolder monetary easing steps.
Lawmakers, frustrated by BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's
reluctance to rapidly expand the central bank's balance sheet,
rejected the government's first nominee, BNP Paribas chief
economist Ryutaro Kono, as not committed enough to monetary
stimulus.
Shirakawa, whose term ends next year, has presided over
several rounds of monetary easing via the gradual expansion of
the central bank's asset buying scheme launched in late 2010.
However, he has also repeatedly warned that pumping more
cash into the economy when borrowing rates are already near zero
cannot solve all of Japan's problems and pull it out of
deflation.
But the renewed rise of the yen, fanned by market jitters
over the euro, is again putting pressure on the central bank to
help exporters by taming the currency, while Finance Minister
Jun Azumi has signalled readiness to intervene.
"Stability in currencies is important," Kiuchi said on
Tuesday.
"It's not the task only for the BOJ, but the BOJ may be more
involved in stabilising currencies than before. I think it could
be its new policy frontier."
The central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and
boosted bond buying in February to convince markets it was
serious about pulling the economy out of deflation, which
hampers consumer spending and business investment.
It followed up with another increase in its asset buying
pool in April, but has held fire since then. Many in the central
bank will probably want to save its ammunition again at the next
policy meeting on Aug. 8-9, when Sato and Kiuchi will join the
BOJ board's deliberations for the first time.
BOJ officials are counting on spending for reconstruction
from last year's earthquake and tsunami to support growth, and
argue that further easing would only be necessary if risks to
the outlook heighten enough to derail the economy's recovery
prospects.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most other
developed nations this year thanks to solid domestic demand, but
analysts have slashed forecasts for factory output as the
slowdown in overseas markets becomes more pronounced.
The two economists, appointed for five-year terms, replace
Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura, both former business
executives whose terms expired in April.
With Kiuchi and Sato on deck, the nine-member board now
comprises two economists, two academics and two former business
executives, along with Shirakawa and his two deputies.
