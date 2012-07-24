TOKYO, July 24 The Bank of Japan will need to
flexibly consider a new easing approach if current steps are
deemed insufficient to beat deflation, a top economist newly
appointed to the central bank's policy board said on Tuesday.
Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities and
one of two new board members whose appointments were formally
approved earlier in the day, said uncertainty remains high on
when the BOJ can achieve its inflation target of 1 percent,
given current sluggish price moves.
The other new board member, Takehiro Sato, chief economist
at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, said in a joint news
conference it would be hard to expect the consumer price index
to achieve the BOJ's targeted 1 percent gain by next year.
He said it was necessary to cut real interest rates and
raise inflation expectations.
As prominent economists, both Sato and Kiuchi have
frequently called on the BOJ to take more aggressive steps to
beat deflation, which has stifled the economy for much of the
past two decades. That has led some market players to believe
they may tip the board more in favour of bolder monetary easing
steps.
Both will attend their first policy-setting meeting on Aug.
8-9.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Michael Watson and Shinichi Saoshiro)