TOKYO Jan 20 The Bank of Japan failed to meet its target for purchases of short-term government securities on Friday, the first time since its asset-buying plan was put in place and raising questions about the effectiveness of the key monetary policy tool.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has boosted global investors' appetite for short-term Japanese government notes as a safe-haven asset, pushing borrowing costs below the central bank's policy rate of 0.1 percent for up to three months.

Ironically, the rush of funds into Japan's money market has made it difficult for the central bank to buy assets in auctions that are part of a scheme put in place in 2010 to help the economy. It has also recently failed to meet targets for corporate bond purchases.

The BOJ's auction on Friday to buy treasury discount bills drew bids of just 32.3 billion yen, short of the 200 billion yen offered, a sign the central bank is flooding the market with more funds than it can swallow.

Under its asset-buying scheme, the BOJ has pledged to buy 20 trillion yen in government and private debt by the year-end of which 4.5 trillion yen has been earmarked for short-term government notes.

The BOJ's balance of short-term bills reached 2.68 trillion yen as of Jan. 10. But some market players warn the balance could slip to around 850 billion yen in May as some of the bills reach maturity, making it difficult for the bank to achieve its target unless it reviews the way it buys the assets.

Despite the ultra-easy monetary conditions, the BOJ continues to face calls to loosen policy further to support Japan's export-driven economy which has been hit by slowing global demand and a strong yen.

Those calls have even come from a former colleague. Kazumasa Iwata, a former BOJ deputy governor and now a member of a government panel on economic policy, said policymakers' top priority should be to weaken the yen that is at levels too high compared with economic fundamentals.

"The best way to achieve this is a mix of monetary easing and (yen-selling) currency intervention," he told a news conference on Friday.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on offering additional monetary stimulus at its policy-setting meeting next week, but has expressed its readiness to loosen credit again if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)