TOKYO Oct 17 A 1-percentage-point increase in Japanese interest rates would result in 2.6 trillion yen ($24.4 billion) in unrealised losses on government debt held by major Japanese banks, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

For regional banks, the unrealised losses would total 3.0 trillion yen, the central bank said in a report on Japan's financial system.

The figures are based on data at the end of June this year. (1 US dollar = 106.4000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)