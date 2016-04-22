BRIEF-Capital First approves NCD issue worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 22 The Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy will weigh on financial institutions' profits for the time being, though they have the strength to continue taking on risk, the central bank said on Friday.
"Signs of a holdup in the flow of funds have been observed," such as diminishing liquidity in money markets and the Japanese government bond market after the BOJ's decision in January to adopt negative interest rates, the BOJ said in a semiannual report assessing Japan's financial system.
"The effects of quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) with negative interest rates are expected to propagate further as these issues are resolved," the report said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342