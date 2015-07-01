* Achieving price goal important but need reality check-Funo
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 1 The Bank of Japan's new board
member, Yukitoshi Funo, said policymakers must respond flexibly
to changes in the economy while trying to achieve a 2 percent
inflation target, signalling that he won't be bound by a rigid
time frame for meeting that goal.
The former Toyota Motor Corp executive also said
Japanese firms must boost productivity and become resilient to
currency volatility, suggesting that he won't pay heed to calls
from the business sector to sway yen moves with monetary policy.
Funo said that while achieving the BOJ's price target is
important, the appropriate way to hit the goal may change
depending on external factors and changes in the economy.
"In corporate jargon, it's plan, do, check and act," Funo
told a news conference upon joining the board on Wednesday.
"You always need to check your plan against reality when
you're trying to achieve a goal," an approach that applies to
policymakers too as the economy is a "living thing," he said.
Funo joins a deeply fragmented board that voted to expand
monetary stimulus last October by a 5-4 vote with dissenters
openly voicing concern over the drawbacks of topping up an
already massive stimulus programme.
He replaced Yoshihisa Morimoto, a former utility executive
who voted against last year's surprise monetary easing, and his
appointment may tilt the board more in favour of Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda.
Funo said the BOJ's massive stimulus was exerting its
intended effect, suggesting that he is unlikely to rock the boat
for the time being.
"His comments suggest he is supportive of Kuroda's policy
stance," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
But Funo added that it was "natural" to have split votes and
differing views on policy within the board, a sign he won't
hesitate to speak up against the governor.
Little has been known on Funo's views on monetary policy.
But more than four decades of experience at the auto giant,
including heading its crucial U.S. sales operation, may bring a
dose of real-world pragmatism to the BOJ, which is embarking on
a radical stimulus experiment aimed at changing corporate and
houshold behaviour.
Funo's first policy-setting meeting will be on July 14-15,
when the board conducts a quarterly review of its long-term
economic and price forecasts.
Some analysts have speculated that his background as a
former Toyota executive suggests he will favour policies that
will keep the yen weak and give Japanese exports a competitive
advantage overseas.
Funo, however, sidestepped a question on whether further yen
weakness was negative for the economy or whether he thought
further monetary easing was necessary.
"Markets determine exchange rates. For that reason, it's
important for Japanese companies, and the economy, to become
resilient to exchange-rate volatility," he said.
Additional reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)