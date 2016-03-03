BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
TOKYO, March 4 The Japanese government is to nominate Takako Masai, an executive officer at Shinsei Bank Ltd , to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
The nomination will be submitted later on Friday, the Nikkei said without citing sources.
BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai's term is to expire at the end of this month and that of Koji Ishida will expire in June. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.