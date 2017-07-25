Two BOJ newcomers vow to reach 2 pct inflation, say too early to debate QQE exit

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The two new members of the Bank of Japan's policy board said on Tuesday that the central bank should continue efforts to achieve its 2 percent price goal and it was premature to debate an exit from its massive monetary stimulus.

Goushi Kataoka, a 44-year-old former economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting and an advocate of massive money printing, said he wants to see the price goal achieved quickly although he cannot tell when that can be.

The other new board member, Hitoshi Suzuki, a 63-year-old former deputy president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, who is well-versed with financial markets, told a joint news conference that it was "dangerous" to markets to debate an exit from the stimulus now.

Japan's Parliament in May approved the two government nominees for the nine-member BOJ board. They have replaced Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato, whose five-year terms ended on July 23.

The first policy-setting meeting for the newcomers will be on Sept. 20-21. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)