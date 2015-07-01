TOKYO, July 1 The Bank of Japan's new board
member, Yukitoshi Funo, said on Wednesday policy makers need to
take a flexible approach and respond to changes in the economy
in trying to reach the central bank's 2 percent inflation
target.
Achieving the 2 percent inflation target is important, but
it is also important that the economy is performing well, Funo
told a news conference upon joining the nine-member board on
Wednesday.
Funo also said Japan is making progress in escaping
deflation but has not sufficiently emerged from deflation.
Parliament approved the government's nomination of Funo, a
former Toyota Motor Corp executive, in May. He replaced
Yoshihisa Morimoto, a former utility executive who voted against
last year's surprise monetary easing.
Funo's first policy-setting meeting will be on July 14-15,
when the board conducts a quarterly review of its long-term
economic and price forecasts.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)