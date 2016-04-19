TOKYO, April 19 The Japanese government has nominated Takako Masai, an executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd and an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, a government document showed on Tuesday.

Masai, a 51-year-old executive officer of the Japanese commercial bank and an expert on currency markets, would replace Koji Ishida, whose term expires in June. (Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kaori Kaneko)