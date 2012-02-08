TOKYO Feb 8 China should further
deregulate capital flows to deepen Asian financial markets and
make them more resilient to external shocks, a Bank of Japan
deputy governor said on Wednesday.
The country should liberalise its markets so more trade
involving exchange between the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan can
bypass the U.S. dollar, reducing currency risk for banks and
companies operating in the region, Deputy Governor Kiyohiko
Nishimura said.
"It would be implausible to assume that renminbi
'internationalisation' will be further developed without
significant capital-flow deregulation," he told a forum hosted
by the Asian Development Bank Institute.
"In fact, the current strict regulations on capital inflows
to the mainland (of China) have gradually become an obstacle to
the further development of offshore renminbi markets
themselves."
At present, the dollar is generally used as an intermediary
currency in transactions between the yen and yuan, also known as
the renminbi. That means the price of the yen and yuan is
determined by dollar-yen and dollar-yuan cross-currency rates.
If a direct yen-yuan market with a decent degree of
liquidity is developed, banks and companies in the region would
have lower transaction costs and would be less exposed to
currency fluctuations, Nishimura said.
"As such, the development of financial and foreign exchange
markets denominated in yen and renminbi is an important issue
for financial stability, not only for Japan and China but also
for the rest of Asia."
Trade between Japan and China has expanded by 2.5 times
since 2001 to about 26.5 trillion yen ($345 billion) in 2010,
but the amount of settlements denominated in either the yen or
the yuan remains very small, Nishimura noted.
He added that while Asian economies have made progress in
enhancing their resilience to financial shocks, they remain
vulnerable partly due to their heavy reliance on overseas
lending, particularly from European banks.
In the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Asia logged
net capital outflows from August to December, except in October,
but saw capital flows return in January, Nishimura said.
"Asian financial markets have suffered from high volatility
caused by the development of global capital flows, which is more
or less the same problem they experienced in the Asian financial
crisis," he said.
"Higher volatility in Asian stocks and bonds causes higher
volatility in Asian currencies. Volatile asset prices lead to an
unstable financial system, and are thus an obstacle to
sustainable economic growth."
($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)