TOKYO Feb 8 China should further deregulate capital flows to deepen Asian financial markets and make them more resilient to external shocks, a Bank of Japan deputy governor said on Wednesday.

The country should liberalise its markets so more trade involving exchange between the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan can bypass the U.S. dollar, reducing currency risk for banks and companies operating in the region, Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said.

"It would be implausible to assume that renminbi 'internationalisation' will be further developed without significant capital-flow deregulation," he told a forum hosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute.

"In fact, the current strict regulations on capital inflows to the mainland (of China) have gradually become an obstacle to the further development of offshore renminbi markets themselves."

At present, the dollar is generally used as an intermediary currency in transactions between the yen and yuan, also known as the renminbi. That means the price of the yen and yuan is determined by dollar-yen and dollar-yuan cross-currency rates.

If a direct yen-yuan market with a decent degree of liquidity is developed, banks and companies in the region would have lower transaction costs and would be less exposed to currency fluctuations, Nishimura said.

"As such, the development of financial and foreign exchange markets denominated in yen and renminbi is an important issue for financial stability, not only for Japan and China but also for the rest of Asia."

Trade between Japan and China has expanded by 2.5 times since 2001 to about 26.5 trillion yen ($345 billion) in 2010, but the amount of settlements denominated in either the yen or the yuan remains very small, Nishimura noted.

He added that while Asian economies have made progress in enhancing their resilience to financial shocks, they remain vulnerable partly due to their heavy reliance on overseas lending, particularly from European banks.

In the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Asia logged net capital outflows from August to December, except in October, but saw capital flows return in January, Nishimura said.

"Asian financial markets have suffered from high volatility caused by the development of global capital flows, which is more or less the same problem they experienced in the Asian financial crisis," he said.

"Higher volatility in Asian stocks and bonds causes higher volatility in Asian currencies. Volatile asset prices lead to an unstable financial system, and are thus an obstacle to sustainable economic growth." ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)