TOKYO, Oct 26 Following is a chronology of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy moves since 1999, when it first adopted a zero interest rate policy.

The central bank's policy target is the overnight call rate, now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.

With rates effectively at zero, the BOJ's key monetary policy tool is an asset-buying programme put in place in October last year, under which it purchases government bonds and private debt.

The scheme is composed of two pools of funds, one for directly buying assets and another for offering funds against collateral via market operations at 0.1 percent.

The total size is now set at 50 trillion yen ($660 billion), of which 15 trillion yen is for asset purchases, with the remainder for market operations.

Aug 2011 Boosts asset buying fund to 50 trillion yen Mar 2011 Increases asset buying fund to 40 trillion yen Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trillion yen asset buying programme

Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct

Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct July 2006 Ends zero rate policy

Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates

Overnight call rate effectively set at zero Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy

Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy

Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible" ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara)