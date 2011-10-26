TOKYO, Oct 26 Following is a chronology of the
Bank of Japan's monetary policy moves since 1999, when it first
adopted a zero interest rate policy.
The central bank's policy target is the overnight call rate,
now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.
With rates effectively at zero, the BOJ's key monetary
policy tool is an asset-buying programme put in place in October
last year, under which it purchases government bonds and private
debt.
The scheme is composed of two pools of funds, one for
directly buying assets and another for offering funds against
collateral via market operations at 0.1 percent.
The total size is now set at 50 trillion yen ($660 billion),
of which 15 trillion yen is for asset purchases, with the
remainder for market operations.
Aug 2011 Boosts asset buying fund to 50 trillion yen
Mar 2011 Increases asset buying fund to 40 trillion yen
Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trillion yen asset buying programme
Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct
Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise
Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations
Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations
Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations
Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct
Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct
Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct
July 2006 Ends zero rate policy
Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct
Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates
Overnight call rate effectively set at zero
Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy
Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct
Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy
Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct
Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy
Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara)