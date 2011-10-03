(Adds details, background)
TOKYO Oct 3 The Bank of Japan is expected to
project that consumer prices will increase by less than 1
percent in the fiscal year starting in April 2013 in its
twice-yearly report due out at the end of this month, setting
the stage for it to keep its monetary policy ultra-lose, the
Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
The central bank has pledged to keep interest rates
virtually at zero until consumer inflation of 1 percent is
foreseen.
The expected projection by the BOJ is based on the view that
the Japanese economy will be unable to pull out of deflation for
some time due to an uncertain outlook for the global economy,
the Nikkei said.
Any interest rate increase would likely come in the fiscal
year starting in April 2014 or later, the paper said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)