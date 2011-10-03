(Adds details, background)

TOKYO Oct 3 The Bank of Japan is expected to project that consumer prices will increase by less than 1 percent in the fiscal year starting in April 2013 in its twice-yearly report due out at the end of this month, setting the stage for it to keep its monetary policy ultra-lose, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

The central bank has pledged to keep interest rates virtually at zero until consumer inflation of 1 percent is foreseen.

The expected projection by the BOJ is based on the view that the Japanese economy will be unable to pull out of deflation for some time due to an uncertain outlook for the global economy, the Nikkei said.

Any interest rate increase would likely come in the fiscal year starting in April 2014 or later, the paper said.