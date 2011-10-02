TOKYO Oct 3 The Bank of Japan is expected to project a consumer price increase of less than 1 percent for the fiscal year starting in April 2013 in its report due out at the end of this month, amid an uncertain outlook for the global economy, setting the stage to keep its monetary policy loose, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)