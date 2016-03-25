TOKYO, March 25 Japanese consumer prices rose
1.1 percent in the year to February when stripping away the
effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released
by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.
That followed a 1.1 percent rise in the year to January.
The BOJ currently uses the government's core CPI, which
excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price
measurement in guiding monetary policy. That index was flat in
the year to February, data released earlier on Friday showed.
With core CPI now stagnant due largely to slumping oil
prices, the central bank has begun internally calculating a new
index that shows inflation exceeding 1 percent in the past few
months. That index strips away volatile fresh food and energy
costs but includes processed and imported food prices, which are
rising.
The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on
the day the government publishes its price data.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)