TOKYO, March 25 Japanese consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in the year to February when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.

That followed a 1.1 percent rise in the year to January.

The BOJ currently uses the government's core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price measurement in guiding monetary policy. That index was flat in the year to February, data released earlier on Friday showed.

With core CPI now stagnant due largely to slumping oil prices, the central bank has begun internally calculating a new index that shows inflation exceeding 1 percent in the past few months. That index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices, which are rising.

