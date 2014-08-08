TOKYO Aug 8 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Friday and offered a bleaker view on exports
and output, in a nod to recent weak data that cast doubts over
its optimistic view that the economy is continuing to recover
steadily.
As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion
yen ($588-686 billion).
"Exports have shown some weakness," the BOJ said in a
statement after the decision. That was a bleaker view than last
month, when the BOJ said exports had been moving sideways.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference
from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).
The BOJ has stood pat since launching an intense burst of
stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base
money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target in roughly two years.
(1 US dollar = 102.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)