TOKYO Jan 21 The Bank of Japan maintained its
massive monetary stimulus on Wednesday and expanded a loan
programme aimed at encouraging banks to boost lending,
signalling its resolve to achieve its ambitious 2 percent
inflation target.
As widely expected, the BOJ decided to maintain its pledge
to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central
bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($676 billion)
through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
The central bank extended the March deadline of two loan
programmes, both aimed at nudging banks to lend more instead of
sitting on their pile of cash, by one year. It increased the
size of one of the programmes by 3 trillion yen, to 10 trillion
yen.
In a quarterly review of its long-term forecasts, the BOJ
raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year
beginning in April. But it cut its core consumer inflation
projection to 1.0 percent from an estimate 1.7 percent issued
three months ago, largely due to a collapse in global oil
prices.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.
The BOJ unexpectedly expanded monetary stimulus in October
last year as soft domestic demand and slumping oil prices slowed
consumer inflation, threatening to delay an end to deflation.
But oil prices have lost nearly half of their value since
then, keeping the central bank under pressure to act again to
ensure it can meet its pledge to hit the 2 percent inflation
target next fiscal year.
