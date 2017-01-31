TOKYO Jan 31 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Tuesday and roughly maintained its upbeat price
forecasts, signalling a steady economic recovery will help
accelerate inflation towards its 2 percent target without
additional stimulus.
In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained the 0.1
percent interest it charges on a portion of the excess reserves
that financial institutions park with the central bank.
At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, it also
kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds
around zero percent.
In an attempt to channel money out to broader sectors of the
economy, the central bank extended by a year the deadline for
its loan programmes aimed at boosting lending to industries with
growth potential.
In a quarterly review of its forecasts, the BOJ maintained
its projection for core consumer inflation at 1.5 percent for
the next fiscal year, which starts in April. It also left
unchanged its projection of 1.7 percent inflation for fiscal
2018.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision and the
quarterly review.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris
Gallagher)