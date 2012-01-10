TOKYO Jan 10 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday
supplied more dollars than it has done since it reinstated its
dollar-funding operation in 2010, in a sign of persistent
concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
The central bank supplied $12.556 billion in an operation
expiring in three months, triple the $4.756 billion in
three-month funds it supplied last month.
It also supplied $2.961 billion in an operation maturing in
a week.
"The number of banks participating and placing bids has
apparently increased as they want to prepare for emergency
situations," said Tomohiko Katsu, deputy general manager of
Shinsei Bank's asset liability division.
Some Japanese banks could have secured funds for the crucial
fiscal year-end period in March but the relatively subdued
amount suggests that banks are not having any real funding
shortages, he added.
The amount was still less than the tens of billions of
dollars that the BOJ supplied in operations after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Dollar-funding costs remain near a 2-1/2 year high as
investors stay on edge over the outcome of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis. The three-month dollar London Interbank Offered
Rates (LIBOR) was at 0.5805 percent on Monday.
The BOJ's dollar-funding operation, under which it offers
unlimited amounts against collateral, had been untapped for more
than a year until November because it typically used to be more
expensive than borrowing the greenback in the open market.
But strains in financial markets prompted the world's top
central banks in late November to reduce the cost of existing
dollar swap lines by 50 basis points and extend the size and
timing of the lines.
The BOJ first offered dollar funds in September 2008 as it
joined other central banks in opening the dollar liquidity swap
lines with the Federal Reserve after the Lehman meltdown.
As the use of the swaps tailed off in 2009, the BOJ ended
the operations along with swap lines in February 2010. But the
world's top central banks re-established temporary dollar
liquidity swap facilities in May 2010 on heightening strains in
European financial markets stemming from the Greek debt crisis.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)