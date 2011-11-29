TOKYO Nov 29 The Bank of Japan supplied
dollars in market operations for the fourth time this month on
Tuesday, reflecting worries about global market strains stemming
from Europe's debt woes and about year-end funding demand.
The central bank supplied $100 million in an operation
maturing in three months and $1 million in an operation maturing
in a week.
The scheme, under which the BOJ offers unlimited amounts
against collateral, had been untapped for more than a year until
this month because it usually costs more than borrowing dollars
in the open market.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)