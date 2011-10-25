TOKYO Oct 25 The Bank of Japan this week will lower its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to around 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent as a global economic slowdown and a strong yen weigh on Japan's outlook, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday.

The central bank, which meets on Oct. 27, will also cut its forecast for fiscal 2012 growth to 2-2.5 percent from 2.9 percent previously, the Asahi reported without citing anyone.

The BOJ will probably keep monetary policy unchanged at a policy-setting meeting this week unless European debt crisis talks disappoint and trigger market upheaval. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)