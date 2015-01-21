TOKYO, Jan 21 The Bank of Japan cut its core
consumer inflation forecast for next fiscal year in a quarterly
review of its long-term projections issued on Wednesday.
The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook
of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It
reviews the forecasts in January and July.
Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members. Previous forecasts issued in October are in
parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes):
REAL GDP CORE CPI
FY 2014/15 -0.5 +0.9
(+0.5) (+1.2)
FY 2015/16 +2.1 +1.0
(+1.5) (+1.7)
FY 2016/17 +1.6 +2.2
(+1.2) (+2.1)
The GDP forecasts include the impact of a sales tax hike in
April 2014. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax
hike.
The full table of the forecasts is available at the BOJ's
website at:
www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)