NEW YORK Oct 8 Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan has many options available if it becomes necessary to take additional monetary easing steps though, at this stage, he said he could not be more specific about which steps.

"There are many options available, and if necessary we will not hesitate to make any necessary and appropriate" moves to achieve the 2-percent inflation target, Kuroda told the Economic Club of New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)