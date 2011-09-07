TOKYO, Sept 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the central bank had already acted against various risks to Japan's economy with its monetary easing in August.

The BOJ refrained from further easing, saving its limited options to support growth in case a renewed yen spike threatens Japan's fragile economic recovery.

Shirakawa and Finance Minister Jun Azumi will attend a Group of Seven finance leaders' gathering in France on Friday, where policymakers are set to discuss measures to address the euro zone debt crisis and fears of global recession.

Below are key quotes from Shirakawa in his news conference after the policy-setting meeting:

POLICY

"We felt there were a lot of concerns about downside risks in August, and we responded with bold policy steps ...

"The United States and Europe have deep-rooted problems, but they have limited capacity to respond with fiscal and monetary policy ...

"We don't feel that we didn't do anything today. Instead, we feel that we are proceeding with powerful monetary easing ...

"If you look at the ratio of money supply to gross domestic product, Japan has the highest such ratio among major economies. So if the question is one on why the BOJ hasn't done enough, I think if you look at the volume of money, this question doesn't apply.

"Policy rates in advanced economies have become very low as indicated by the gap between long-term and short-term rates. Countries will gradually realise that if they keep low rates for too long, there would be various side effects."

"To rebuild the economy, one approach is balance sheet adjustments and another is tackling structural problems to prevent potential growth from falling or even to lift it."

YEN

"The strong yen isn't pushing down demand right now. However, we are worried about the impact this could have on sentiment."

G7

"As the G20 has become the key (global) forum, the G7 is a informal meeting where participants can exchange views freely.

"(At this week's G7), we are going to exchange frank views on the problems we're facing ... I presume Europe's sovereign problems will have a prominent place on the G7 agenda.

"European authorities have made pledges to strengthen the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) and on economic and fiscal reforms. The issue now is their steady implementation. It is not an issue that G7 countries will make arrangements about but one that the concerned parties need to tackle."

GLOBAL ECONOMY

"In August we thought that economic uncertainties had heightened. I think a lot of people felt the same way.

"Over the past month, there have been no major positive changes. Uncertainty about the global economy has heightened somewhat. Or I should say such uncertainty has stayed at a high level ...

"Uncertainties stemming from the United States and Europe, as well as currency moves, could certainly have a negative impact on Japan's economy."

EUROPE DEBT WOES

"Japanese banks do not have much exposure to European debt so they are unlikely to take a big direct impact from the debt problems there. But if the European financial system destabilises, it would impact the global economy and thus Japan's economy and financial system.

"Worries about Europe's fiscal health have led to rises in the region's government bond yields and falls in shares of banks, many of which hold government debt. This has become a source of economic uncertainty ...

"Sovereign problems are starting to affect the real (European) economy through financial market instability and deterioration in sentiment." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)