* Many members saw more signs of U.S. slowdown
* Many said Europe's debt woes risked broadening
* Govt representative calls for continued BOJ support
(Adds quote, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 12 Bank of Japan board members
wanted to show the central bank's determination to head off
various risks that lay ahead for the economy when they decided
in August to top up an asset buying programme by double the
amount they had added in March, minutes of the August meeting
showed.
Escalating overseas risks, along with sharp yen rises, were
behind the decision to ease in August with many BOJ policymakers
saying signs of a U.S. slowdown were becoming more evident and
Europe's debt woes risked spreading beyond the euro zone's
periphery, according to the minutes released on Monday.
"Members agreed the increase (in the asset buying scheme)
should be big enough to have a notable impact in terms of
showing the BOJ's determination to ease sufficiently now, taking
into account various future risks," the minutes showed.
Government representatives, who regularly attend BOJ rate
reviews, welcomed the decision, with a finance ministry official
expressing hope that the BOJ would continue to act decisively on
monetary policy given Japan's severe economic condition, the
minutes showed.
The BOJ eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases at
its rate review on Aug. 4, which was cut short by a day to match
Tokyo's unilateral currency intervention, aimed at stemming
sharp yen rises threatening to derail the fragile economic
recovery.
The pool of funds for asset buying and fixed-rate market
operations was increased by 10 trillion yen ($129 billion) in
August, double the 5 trillion yen expansion in March.
The central bank held off on loosening policy further at a
subsequent meeting in September, saving its scant ammunition for
later with the yen having stabilised after spiking to a record
high against the dollar on Aug. 19.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said that, when keeping
monetary policy steady in September, the central bank had
already taken action in August against heightening risks
overseas and the potential damage from the strong yen to Japan's
economy.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
