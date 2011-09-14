(Adds further quotes)

HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the country's economy may get less support than initially expected from overseas demand as the recovery in the U.S. and European economies loses steam.

A former academic, Miyao has voted with the majority since joining the board last year and is regarded as among those on the board who are more pessimistic about the economy.

Below are key quotes from Miyao in a speech to business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan, and a news conference that followed:

EUROPE DEBT WOES

"European financial and capital markets remain unstable.

"Since the Greek crisis broke out in May 2010, more and more countries have become targets of market attacks, while the authorities have expanded assistance each time. As the contagion spreads to Italy and Spain, risks surrounding Europe's debt problems are heightening ...

"What is worrying for the future are the spillover effects from the debt problems on Europe's banking sector and real economy. This concern seems to have partly materialised in the form of rises in CDS and widening spreads of corporate bonds. We thus need to closely watch developments."

(Asked how Europe's debt woes could affect Japan)

"Japanese financial institutions' exposure to European government debt isn't that big. Even if Europe's debt situation worsens, the direct impact on Japanese banks won't be too big.

"But if Europe's problems worsen, it could destabilise the financial system. If the fallout broadens to the economy, it could have a huge impact on the global economy. That would then affect Japan's financial institutions, markets and economy so we need to keep a close eye out on developments."

JAPAN ECONOMY

"Japan's economy will continue a moderate recovery based on output and exports after supply constraints are resolved. But there are some concerns over the recovery scenario: these are slowing overseas economies, the yen's sustained strength, increased electricity costs and worries about prolonged deflation ...

"The first concern regarding the Japanese economy's recovery scenario is the likelihood of overseas demand falling more than expected as the recovery in the U.S. and European economies slows, as a result hurting Japan's recovery."

(Asked if business sentiment has worsened since August)

"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business sentiment but judging from data available up until now, my understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated sharply.

"Looking at July and August data for big and small firms ... business sentiment in some areas is stalling but as a whole, it is improving. Having said that, we need to scrutinise whether risks (of a further worsening of sentiment) have heightened this month."

MONETARY POLICY

"The BOJ took additional easing at the Aug. 4 meeting ... Although the economy has recovered steadily mainly in output, the BOJ took into account negative factors for the outlook including uncertainty about the global economy and the effect of the change in the base-year for the consumer price index."

"We don't guide monetary policy looking at currency moves alone ...

"We would like to look comprehensively at both the benefits and drawbacks of yen rises (on the economy), and take appropriate action if needed."

U.S., EMERGING NATIONS

"The U.S. economy is recovering but the pace of recovery has slowed substantially.

"Emerging economies in Asia have maintained a high growth rate driven by China, and I expect their medium- to long-term growth expectations to remain high. But underlying economic indicators are showing some slowdown, due in part to monetary tightening to counter price hikes ...

"The effects of the earthquake have largely ended since July but external demand could struggle to pick up on the slowing pace of economic recovery in Europe and the United States."

UNORTHODOX POLICY

"The BOJ's 'comprehensive easing' taken from October last year includes all such elements and is thus an unorthodox monetary policy package. The BOJ has pledged to continue the zero rate policy until price stability is in sight, and is buying various assets ...

"A series of U.S. monetary policy steps since the Lehman crisis are similar.

"While unorthodox policy steps have the mechanism of affecting the economy through various channels, excessive easing is feared to have side effects. First of all, if a central bank intervenes in markets excessively and tamps down risk premiums excessively, it hampers markets' risk-based pricing functions ...

"We need to be fully aware of the fact that unorthodox monetary policy could have unique side effects.

"We need to examine the timing and steps that maximise the effects and minimise the drawbacks and be cautious and decisive in our policy response."