(Adds further quotes)
HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the country's economy may
get less support than initially expected from overseas demand as
the recovery in the U.S. and European economies loses steam.
A former academic, Miyao has voted with the majority since
joining the board last year and is regarded as among those on
the board who are more pessimistic about the economy.
Below are key quotes from Miyao in a speech to business
leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan, and a news conference that
followed:
EUROPE DEBT WOES
"European financial and capital markets remain unstable.
"Since the Greek crisis broke out in May 2010, more and more
countries have become targets of market attacks, while the
authorities have expanded assistance each time. As the contagion
spreads to Italy and Spain, risks surrounding Europe's debt
problems are heightening ...
"What is worrying for the future are the spillover effects
from the debt problems on Europe's banking sector and real
economy. This concern seems to have partly materialised in the
form of rises in CDS and widening spreads of corporate bonds. We
thus need to closely watch developments."
(Asked how Europe's debt woes could affect Japan)
"Japanese financial institutions' exposure to European
government debt isn't that big. Even if Europe's debt situation
worsens, the direct impact on Japanese banks won't be too big.
"But if Europe's problems worsen, it could destabilise the
financial system. If the fallout broadens to the economy, it
could have a huge impact on the global economy. That would then
affect Japan's financial institutions, markets and economy so we
need to keep a close eye out on developments."
JAPAN ECONOMY
"Japan's economy will continue a moderate recovery based on
output and exports after supply constraints are resolved. But
there are some concerns over the recovery scenario: these are
slowing overseas economies, the yen's sustained strength,
increased electricity costs and worries about prolonged
deflation ...
"The first concern regarding the Japanese economy's recovery
scenario is the likelihood of overseas demand falling more than
expected as the recovery in the U.S. and European economies
slows, as a result hurting Japan's recovery."
(Asked if business sentiment has worsened since August)
"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business
sentiment but judging from data available up until now, my
understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated
sharply.
"Looking at July and August data for big and small firms ...
business sentiment in some areas is stalling but as a whole, it
is improving. Having said that, we need to scrutinise whether
risks (of a further worsening of sentiment) have heightened this
month."
MONETARY POLICY
"The BOJ took additional easing at the Aug. 4 meeting ...
Although the economy has recovered steadily mainly in output,
the BOJ took into account negative factors for the outlook
including uncertainty about the global economy and the effect of
the change in the base-year for the consumer price index."
"We don't guide monetary policy looking at currency moves
alone ...
"We would like to look comprehensively at both the benefits
and drawbacks of yen rises (on the economy), and take
appropriate action if needed."
U.S., EMERGING NATIONS
"The U.S. economy is recovering but the pace of recovery has
slowed substantially.
"Emerging economies in Asia have maintained a high growth
rate driven by China, and I expect their medium- to long-term
growth expectations to remain high. But underlying economic
indicators are showing some slowdown, due in part to monetary
tightening to counter price hikes ...
"The effects of the earthquake have largely ended since July
but external demand could struggle to pick up on the slowing
pace of economic recovery in Europe and the United States."
UNORTHODOX POLICY
"The BOJ's 'comprehensive easing' taken from October last
year includes all such elements and is thus an unorthodox
monetary policy package. The BOJ has pledged to continue the
zero rate policy until price stability is in sight, and is
buying various assets ...
"A series of U.S. monetary policy steps since the Lehman
crisis are similar.
"While unorthodox policy steps have the mechanism of
affecting the economy through various channels, excessive easing
is feared to have side effects. First of all, if a central bank
intervenes in markets excessively and tamps down risk premiums
excessively, it hampers markets' risk-based pricing functions
...
"We need to be fully aware of the fact that unorthodox
monetary policy could have unique side effects.
"We need to examine the timing and steps that maximise the
effects and minimise the drawbacks and be cautious and decisive
in our policy response."
