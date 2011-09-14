* Japan may get less support from overseas demand

* Risks from European woes heightening

* Sticks to Japan recovery view but warns of risks

* Japan business sentiment holding up for now (Adds quotes)

By Leika Kihara

HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's economy may get less support than expected from overseas demand as Europe's debt problems escalate and U.S. growth slows sharply, a Bank of Japan policymaker said, painting a bleak picture for prospects of recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami.

There are already signs Europe's debt problems are hurting that region's banking sector and its economy, BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday, warning that fast-growing Asian and emerging markets may begin to feel the pinch as the recovery in advanced economies loses steam.

Miyao repeated the BOJ's standard view that it will act appropriately when necessary, signalling the bank's readiness to ease policy again if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened.

"As the contagion spreads to Italy and Spain, risks surrounding Europe's debt problems are heightening," Miyao said in a speech to business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.

"What is worrying for the future are the spillover effects from the debt problems on Europe's banking sector and real economy. This concern seems to have partly materialised in the form of rises in CDS and widening spreads of corporate bonds."

CDS, or credit default swaps, a kind of insurance against loan defaults, have been criticised for exacerbating the 2008 global financial crisis.

Miyao, a former academic who is among the most pessimistic board members on the economy, stuck to the BOJ's forecast of a moderate recovery later this year, and said business sentiment was holding up despite the pain from a higher yen.

But he warned of mounting risks to the recovery such as persistent yen rises and higher energy costs, which could prompt more Japanese firms to shift output overseas.

"Overseas demand may fall more than initially expected as the recovery in U.S. and European economies slows. That may weigh on Japan's recovery," he said.

BOJ TANKAN EYED

Japan's economy has emerged from recession but growth remains modest as yen rises and a global slowdown hurt exports just as companies restore supply chains hit by the March quake.

Adding to the problem, global markets have been roiled by fears of recession in the United States and Europe's protracted debt woes, which have sparked fears of a new banking crisis.

Standard & Poor's warned on Wednesday that the Japanese economy's recovery from the March disaster is likely to fall short of previous expectations, citing the government's slow policy response as one negative factor.

S&P downgraded its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating in April, warning that the huge cost of the disaster would hurt the country's already weak public finances unless Tokyo raised taxes.

The BOJ will review its long-term economic and price forecasts on Oct. 27, and scrutinise whether it needs to alter its baseline scenario that Japan's recovery is on course.

"Miyao toed the BOJ's line on the economy but struck a cautious note on the outlook due to Europe's debt problems, signalling the chance it may cut its projections in its October outlook report," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The BOJ may be forced to ease policy further as early as next month if strains in financial markets send the yen surging and share prices tumbling."

The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by topping up its asset buying programme on the same day that Tokyo intervened in the currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen.

It kept its monetary settings steady this month but has expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the BOJ to ease monetary policy again next month by topping up its asset buying scheme again.

Japanese policymakers are scrambling to contain damage from the strong yen with the government compiling a third extra budget for the year to next March and considering mapping out a fourth one to support growth.

The BOJ has said its August easing was aimed at forestalling various risks, including the global slowdown and yen rises. But some central bankers have become increasingly worried that risks are heightening further and more action may be warranted.

The central bank has focused on the damage market moves could have on business and household sentiment. That means its tankan quarter sentiment survey, due out Oct. 3, will be crucial in predicting the timing of its next move.

"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business sentiment, but judging from data available up until now my understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated sharply," Miyao said.

A government survey on Monday showed big manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions in the third quarter as output recovered swiftly after the quake, but scaled back forecasts for the months ahead due to the yen's strength and a looming global slowdown. (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher)