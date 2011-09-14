* Japan may get less support from overseas demand
* Risks from European woes heightening
* Sticks to Japan recovery view but warns of risks
* Japan business sentiment holding up for now
By Leika Kihara
HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's economy may get
less support than expected from overseas demand as Europe's debt
problems escalate and U.S. growth slows sharply, a Bank of Japan
policymaker said, painting a bleak picture for prospects of
recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami.
There are already signs Europe's debt problems are hurting
that region's banking sector and its economy, BOJ board member
Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday, warning that fast-growing Asian
and emerging markets may begin to feel the pinch as the recovery
in advanced economies loses steam.
Miyao repeated the BOJ's standard view that it will act
appropriately when necessary, signalling the bank's readiness to
ease policy again if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened.
"As the contagion spreads to Italy and Spain, risks
surrounding Europe's debt problems are heightening," Miyao said
in a speech to business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.
"What is worrying for the future are the spillover effects
from the debt problems on Europe's banking sector and real
economy. This concern seems to have partly materialised in the
form of rises in CDS and widening spreads of corporate bonds."
CDS, or credit default swaps, a kind of insurance against
loan defaults, have been criticised for exacerbating the 2008
global financial crisis.
Miyao, a former academic who is among the most pessimistic
board members on the economy, stuck to the BOJ's forecast of a
moderate recovery later this year, and said business sentiment
was holding up despite the pain from a higher yen.
But he warned of mounting risks to the recovery such as
persistent yen rises and higher energy costs, which could prompt
more Japanese firms to shift output overseas.
"Overseas demand may fall more than initially expected as
the recovery in U.S. and European economies slows. That may
weigh on Japan's recovery," he said.
BOJ TANKAN EYED
Japan's economy has emerged from recession but growth
remains modest as yen rises and a global slowdown hurt exports
just as companies restore supply chains hit by the March quake.
Adding to the problem, global markets have been roiled by
fears of recession in the United States and Europe's protracted
debt woes, which have sparked fears of a new banking crisis.
Standard & Poor's warned on Wednesday that the Japanese
economy's recovery from the March disaster is likely to fall
short of previous expectations, citing the government's slow
policy response as one negative factor.
S&P downgraded its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating
in April, warning that the huge cost of the disaster would hurt
the country's already weak public finances unless Tokyo raised
taxes.
The BOJ will review its long-term economic and price
forecasts on Oct. 27, and scrutinise whether it needs to alter
its baseline scenario that Japan's recovery is on course.
"Miyao toed the BOJ's line on the economy but struck a
cautious note on the outlook due to Europe's debt problems,
signalling the chance it may cut its projections in its October
outlook report," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The BOJ may be forced to ease policy further as early as
next month if strains in financial markets send the yen surging
and share prices tumbling."
The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by topping up its
asset buying programme on the same day that Tokyo intervened in
the currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen.
It kept its monetary settings steady this month but has
expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a
moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the BOJ to ease monetary
policy again next month by topping up its asset buying scheme
again.
Japanese policymakers are scrambling to contain damage from
the strong yen with the government compiling a third extra
budget for the year to next March and considering mapping out a
fourth one to support growth.
The BOJ has said its August easing was aimed at forestalling
various risks, including the global slowdown and yen rises. But
some central bankers have become increasingly worried that risks
are heightening further and more action may be warranted.
The central bank has focused on the damage market moves
could have on business and household sentiment. That means its
tankan quarter sentiment survey, due out Oct. 3, will be crucial
in predicting the timing of its next move.
"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business
sentiment, but judging from data available up until now my
understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated
sharply," Miyao said.
A government survey on Monday showed big manufacturers
turned optimistic about business conditions in the third quarter
as output recovered swiftly after the quake, but scaled back
forecasts for the months ahead due to the yen's strength and a
looming global slowdown.
