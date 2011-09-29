* BOJ governor sticks to Japan recovery forecast

* Warns of risks from global uncertainty

* Eyes on Europe as BOJ board meets next week (Adds background)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Sept 29 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the country's banking system remains stable on the whole, despite heightening tensions in global financial markets due to Europe's fiscal problems.

Shirakawa stuck to his view that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery later this year, but warned that heightening global economic uncertainty and the ensuing market volatility could hurt business sentiment.

Such concerns were behind the BOJ's decision to ease monetary policy in August, he said.

"Japan's economy is picking up steadily but is still in the midst of recovering from the slump after the (March 11) earthquake," he said in a speech to a meeting of credit unions.

"We need to closely watch U.S. and European fiscal and monetary developments, and the impact on their economies," Shirakawa said, warning of heightening tensions in global financial markets as the U.S. economy suffers from a housing market slump and sovereign debt woes push up borrowing costs for peripheral European nations.

Shirakawa stressed that Japan's banking system remains stable on the whole despite market tensions reflecting Europe's debt problems.

But he urged Japanese banks to be mindful of risks of potential losses on their equity and foreign bond holdings given the instability of global financial markets.

The global slowdown and the yen's strength have weighed on Japan's export-reliant economy as it emerges from recession after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

Japanese central bankers are keenly watching developments in Europe ahead of their rate review next week, as mounting worries over the prospect of a Greek default and the danger of contagion engulfing bigger euro-zone economies such as Italy and Spain have hammered the euro and global stocks.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in August in the wake of sharp rises in the yen, and has argued that with that move it has forestalled various risks to the economy such as slowing overseas demand and damage to exports from the yen's strength.

The central bank may debate additional monetary easing steps at a two-day rate review ending on Oct. 7 if Europe's debt woes trigger a renewed spike in the yen and sharp falls in share prices, hurting business sentiment further.

Otherwise, it prefers to stand pat for now to save its limited policy ammunition in case economic conditions deteriorate further. (Editing by Michael Watson)