TOKYO Oct 18 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday the country's banking system remains sound with limited exposure to risk compared to U.S. and European banks, but warned stocks and bonds held by Japanese banks are prone to damage from fluctuations in overseas markets.

"Global financial markets remain nervous, due to concern over the sovereign debt problems in Europe and a global economic slowdown," the BOJ said in its semiannual financial system report.

"Domestic financial markets are slightly nervous given the high correlation between domestic and overseas financial markets."

As Japanese financial firms have gradually increased their holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and foreign debt, swings in U.S. Treasuries could significantly impair the value of these holdings, the BOJ said.

"Particular attention should be paid to regional banks' susceptibility to overseas market developments as they have been actively investing in long-term JGBs," it said.

But Japanese banks' capital bases as a whole are likely to avoid significant damage even if foreign markets come under severe stress through events such as an economic downturn and a stock market plunge occurring at the same time.

"Japan's financial system is highly stable and robust in relative terms as financial firms did not aggressively take risks during the bubble period leading to the Lehman crisis," Kenzo Yamamoto, the BOJ executive in charge of financial systems and bank examination, told reporters.

"Japan's financial system as a whole has maintained stability since the March disaster," the BOJ said, an assessment roughly in line with a previous report issued in September last year.

The BOJ typically issues the report twice a year, though it skipped doing so in March in the wake of a devastating earthquake and tsunami.