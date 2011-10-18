TOKYO Oct 18 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday
the country's banking system remains sound with limited exposure
to risk compared to U.S. and European banks, but warned stocks
and bonds held by Japanese banks are prone to damage from
fluctuations in overseas markets.
"Global financial markets remain nervous, due to concern
over the sovereign debt problems in Europe and a global economic
slowdown," the BOJ said in its semiannual financial system
report.
"Domestic financial markets are slightly nervous given the
high correlation between domestic and overseas financial
markets."
As Japanese financial firms have gradually increased their
holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and foreign debt,
swings in U.S. Treasuries could significantly impair the value
of these holdings, the BOJ said.
"Particular attention should be paid to regional banks'
susceptibility to overseas market developments as they have been
actively investing in long-term JGBs," it said.
But Japanese banks' capital bases as a whole are likely to
avoid significant damage even if foreign markets come under
severe stress through events such as an economic downturn and a
stock market plunge occurring at the same time.
"Japan's financial system is highly stable and robust in
relative terms as financial firms did not aggressively take
risks during the bubble period leading to the Lehman crisis,"
Kenzo Yamamoto, the BOJ executive in charge of financial systems
and bank examination, told reporters.
"Japan's financial system as a whole has maintained
stability since the March disaster," the BOJ said, an assessment
roughly in line with a previous report issued in September last
year.
The BOJ typically issues the report twice a year, though it
skipped doing so in March in the wake of a devastating
earthquake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)