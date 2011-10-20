* Japan economy to resume moderate recovery - Shirakawa

* Adds global growth slowing but firm as a trend

* Japan bank system stable, watching risks - Shirakawa

* BOJ seen sticking to its recovery scenario next week (Adds quote, details)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that solid emerging market growth will continue to underpin Japan's economy, suggesting the central bank will stick to its forecast of a moderate recovery when its board meets next week.

But he reiterated that the BOJ will "act appropriately" by scrutinising the economic and price outlook, signalling its readiness to ease monetary policy further if risks from abroad escalate enough to derail Japan's fragile recovery.

"Overseas growth will slow for the time being but will be firm as a trend mainly in emerging economies," Shirakawa told a quarterly meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers.

"Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery as exports increase moderately as a trend," and as companies spend to restore plant and equipment damaged by the March earthquake, he said.

Japan's banking system remains stable as a whole, Shirakawa said, with domestic financial institutions facing no trouble raising funds despite jittery global markets.

But the BOJ will carefully watch for risks, such as the chance of financial institutions incurring huge losses on securities holdings due to market turmoil, he said.

Simmering market tension over Europe's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown have cast doubts over the BOJ's forecast for a moderate economic recovery backed by solid global demand.

But Shirakawa's repetition of the BOJ's line on the economy just a week before its rate review suggests that the central bank will make no big changes to its recovery scenario in a twice-yearly outlook report due on Oct. 27.

That heightens the chance the BOJ will hold off on easing policy further next week, unless a Sunday meeting of euro zone leaders disappoints markets enough to trigger a sharp fall in global stocks and a surge in demand for the safe-haven yen.

Still, the BOJ is seen cutting its economic forecasts for the current fiscal year ending in March 2012 and the following year in its twice-yearly outlook report, mainly reflecting the impact of the global slowdown, sources familiar with the bank's thinking said.

Japan's economy has emerged from recession as companies have nearly restored supply chains disrupted by the March quake. But a stubbornly strong yen and the global slowdown have clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

The central bank has kept monetary policy on hold since easing in August, when it increased asset purchases to ease the pain from a strong yen on the export-reliant economy.

At the Oct. 27 meeting, the BOJ will review policy and issue new economic and price forecasts in a twice yearly outlook report, which serves as a basis for setting the direction of future monetary policy. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)