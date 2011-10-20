* Japan economy to resume moderate recovery - Shirakawa
* Adds global growth slowing but firm as a trend
* Japan bank system stable, watching risks - Shirakawa
* BOJ seen sticking to its recovery scenario next week
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that solid emerging market growth
will continue to underpin Japan's economy, suggesting the
central bank will stick to its forecast of a moderate recovery
when its board meets next week.
But he reiterated that the BOJ will "act appropriately" by
scrutinising the economic and price outlook, signalling its
readiness to ease monetary policy further if risks from abroad
escalate enough to derail Japan's fragile recovery.
"Overseas growth will slow for the time being but will be
firm as a trend mainly in emerging economies," Shirakawa told a
quarterly meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers.
"Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery as exports
increase moderately as a trend," and as companies spend to
restore plant and equipment damaged by the March earthquake, he
said.
Japan's banking system remains stable as a whole, Shirakawa
said, with domestic financial institutions facing no trouble
raising funds despite jittery global markets.
But the BOJ will carefully watch for risks, such as the
chance of financial institutions incurring huge losses on
securities holdings due to market turmoil, he said.
Simmering market tension over Europe's debt crisis and the
global economic slowdown have cast doubts over the BOJ's
forecast for a moderate economic recovery backed by solid global
demand.
But Shirakawa's repetition of the BOJ's line on the economy
just a week before its rate review suggests that the central
bank will make no big changes to its recovery scenario in a
twice-yearly outlook report due on Oct. 27.
That heightens the chance the BOJ will hold off on easing
policy further next week, unless a Sunday meeting of euro zone
leaders disappoints markets enough to trigger a sharp fall in
global stocks and a surge in demand for the safe-haven yen.
Still, the BOJ is seen cutting its economic forecasts for
the current fiscal year ending in March 2012 and the following
year in its twice-yearly outlook report, mainly reflecting the
impact of the global slowdown, sources familiar with the bank's
thinking said.
Japan's economy has emerged from recession as companies have
nearly restored supply chains disrupted by the March quake. But
a stubbornly strong yen and the global slowdown have clouded the
outlook for the export-reliant economy.
The central bank has kept monetary policy on hold since
easing in August, when it increased asset purchases to ease the
pain from a strong yen on the export-reliant economy.
At the Oct. 27 meeting, the BOJ will review policy and issue
new economic and price forecasts in a twice yearly outlook
report, which serves as a basis for setting the direction of
future monetary policy.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)