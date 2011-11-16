TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in
opinion among some board members on the extent to which Europe's
debt problems were deepening.
Below are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:
EUROPE
"The slowdown in European economies has started affecting
emerging economies through trade and other channels such as
financial transactions.
"If investor risk aversion strengthens, that could lead to
capital outflows from emerging economies.
"Dollar funding at European banks has also worsened and
there are signs of dollar assets being squeezed, or so-called
deleveraging. There's a concern that this could curb lending to
emerging economies and further affect trade and financial
sectors."
OLYMPUS
"Relevant authorities are currently responding to the
scandal by looking into the accuracy of past affairs and
pursuing prompt information disclosure.
"The BOJ, for its part, is trying to gather information from
related financial firms on past transactions. In general, it is
regrettable that doubts have arisen about the transparency and
fairness of corporate management. It is vital that accurate
information be disclosed promptly."
