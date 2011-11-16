TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in opinion among some board members on the extent to which Europe's debt problems were deepening.

Below are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:

DIFFERENCES AMONG BOARD MEMBERS

"Some board members felt that the risk (of contagion from Europe's crisis) has heightened in the past three weeks (since the last rate review) but there are some others who saw no change in the situation.

"I took it that there was a slight difference in views (among board members)... But not a large number of them felt the risks have heightened."

EUROPE'S EFFECTS ON JAPAN

"There are three channels -- trade, financial sectors and currencies" through which the effects of Europe could be felt on Japan ...

"Funding at Japanese financial institutions has been stable so far. But if bigger financial turmoil occurs in the global market, Japanese financial institutions would not be immune from it, so I'm paying attention.

"Under the current circumstances, the yen is perceived as a relatively safe asset and tends to be favoured, so (Europe's situation) has negative effects on the Japanese economy through the rising yen.

"(Europe's debt crisis) is already having an effect on the Japanese economy and could have a further impact, so the Bank of Japan is closely watching it. The strengthening of monetary easing in August and October was done from such a standpoint."

EUROPE

"Europe's debt problem is having a huge impact on the global economy, and may hurt growth not just in Europe but in the world.

"Since agreements made at the last European summit, unfortunately market concern over Europe's sovereign debt problem and the region's banks have not been eliminated. Specifically, due chiefly to political confusion in Greece and Italy, government bond yields as well as financial firms' fund procurement costs in European countries have risen.

"In addition to Greece, Italian government bond yields have reached the highest level since the introduction of the euro, indicating markets remain under strain.

"The slowdown in European economies has started affecting emerging economies through trade and other channels such as financial transactions.

"If investor risk aversion strengthens, that could lead to capital outflows from emerging economies.

"Dollar funding at European banks has also worsened and there are signs of dollar assets being squeezed, or so-called deleveraging. There's a concern that this could curb lending to emerging economies and further affect trade and financial sectors."

"As a central banker, I think it is important for European financial firms to boost their capital base. They need to first try to procure funds themselves and then governments need to take necessary steps.

"Europe's indicators of strain in short-term money markets as well as corporate bond spreads, sovereign bond yields and their spreads over German bond yields ... they have all headed for the worse over the past three weeks."

THAI FLOODS

"Over the short term, the flooding in Thailand will probably drag on Japan's exports and output in a noticeable manner.

"But looking ahead, as Thailand makes relief efforts, resumption of the country's shipments of industrial parts and demand for materials (from outside) for the restoration of local factories will likely be a push-up factor for Japan's exports and output."

OLYMPUS

"Relevant authorities are currently responding to the scandal by looking into the accuracy of past affairs and pursuing prompt information disclosure.

"The BOJ, for its part, is trying to gather information from related financial firms on past transactions. In general, it is regrettable that doubts have arisen about the transparency and fairness of corporate management. It is vital that accurate information be disclosed promptly."

JGBS

"Europe's sovereign debt crisis has reminded me that trust in government bonds can change in a discontinuous manner.

"Over 90 percent of Japan's government bonds are now held domestically and this is contributing to their stability in the short term. But no country can accumulate unlimited debts. If doubts arise about a country's ability to repay its debts, this would spur the next market action.

"Japan's long-term rates, of course, cannot stay at the current level permanently." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Gallagher)