* Overseas slowdown likely to continue -BOJ report

* Thai flooding to affect Japan exports in Q4 -BOJ (Adds detail, background)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 17 Japanese exports and output will likely be flat for the time being before resuming a moderate increase, with the outlook highly uncertain due to slowing global growth and the pain from a strong yen, the central bank said on Thursday.

Severe flooding in Thailand will also affect Japan's exports significantly in the final quarter of this year as it disrupts supply chains across Asia, the BOJ said in its monthly report for November.

"Exports and output are expected to be more or less flat for the time being and increase moderately thereafter, mainly reflecting a pickup in the pace of recovery in overseas economies," the central bank said, although it warned that the outlook remained uncertain.

"The slowdown in overseas economies will continue for the time being, while the yen's rise will weigh on exports to some extent," the central bank said.

That was a bleaker assessment than in the previous month's report, which said exports and output would continue to rise as overseas growth stayed firm.

Market turmoil from Europe's sovereign debt woes, balance sheet problems in the United States and tighter monetary policy in emerging economies were slowing global growth, the BOJ said.

The central bank kept monetary policy steady in a review that ended on Wednesday but cut its economic assessment and warned that Europe's debt problems could weigh on global growth.

In a news conference that followed the policy review, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa issued his strongest warning to date on the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis, saying that it was already affecting emerging nations and may trip up the entire global economy.

The BOJ is sticking to its forecast that Japan will resume a moderate recovery but the scenario is heavily reliant on growth in Japan's key export markets in Asia. If the fallout from Europe's debt crisis spreads widely across Asia, the central bank may be forced to review its projection of a recovery, some analysts say.

The central bank issues its assessment on the economy and its outlook in a statement released on the day it completes its policy review. It offers a more detailed analysis in a monthly economic report usually issued the following day. (Editing by Joseph Radford)