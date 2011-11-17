* Overseas slowdown likely to continue -BOJ report
* Thai flooding to affect Japan exports in Q4 -BOJ
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 17 Japanese exports and output
will likely be flat for the time being before resuming a
moderate increase, with the outlook highly uncertain due to
slowing global growth and the pain from a strong yen, the
central bank said on Thursday.
Severe flooding in Thailand will also affect Japan's exports
significantly in the final quarter of this year as it disrupts
supply chains across Asia, the BOJ said in its monthly report
for November.
"Exports and output are expected to be more or less flat for
the time being and increase moderately thereafter, mainly
reflecting a pickup in the pace of recovery in overseas
economies," the central bank said, although it warned that the
outlook remained uncertain.
"The slowdown in overseas economies will continue for the
time being, while the yen's rise will weigh on exports to some
extent," the central bank said.
That was a bleaker assessment than in the previous month's
report, which said exports and output would continue to rise as
overseas growth stayed firm.
Market turmoil from Europe's sovereign debt woes, balance
sheet problems in the United States and tighter monetary policy
in emerging economies were slowing global growth, the BOJ said.
The central bank kept monetary policy steady in a review
that ended on Wednesday but cut its economic assessment and
warned that Europe's debt problems could weigh on global growth.
In a news conference that followed the policy review, BOJ
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa issued his strongest warning to date
on the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis, saying that
it was already affecting emerging nations and may trip up the
entire global economy.
The BOJ is sticking to its forecast that Japan will resume a
moderate recovery but the scenario is heavily reliant on growth
in Japan's key export markets in Asia. If the fallout from
Europe's debt crisis spreads widely across Asia, the central
bank may be forced to review its projection of a recovery, some
analysts say.
The central bank issues its assessment on the economy and
its outlook in a statement released on the day it completes its
policy review. It offers a more detailed analysis in a monthly
economic report usually issued the following day.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)