* Japan economy to stall before recovery - Shirakawa
* Japan financial system stable as a whole - Shirakawa
* Adds capex, consumption firm
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japanese banks are having no
trouble raising funds despite tensions in global financial
markets, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said, although
he warned that the fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis
warranted close vigilance.
Shirakawa also reiterated the central bank's assessment that
Japan's economy will stall for the time being before resuming a
moderate recovery due to slowing global growth and the pain from
a strong yen.
"Europe's sovereign debt problem remains the biggest risk.
This problem may hurt not just Europe's economy but the global
economy as a whole through financial market moves," he said in a
speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional
branch managers.
Shirakawa's remarks came as Asian share prices fell on
Monday on Standard & Poor's decision late last week to downgrade
the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries, stripping France
and Austria of their coveted triple-A status.
"Japanese financial institutions are not facing any problems
in procuring funds but we must continue to carefully watch for
risks to Japan's financial system, such as the fallout from
Europe's sovereign debt problems," Shirakawa said.
He added that while capital spending was increasing
moderately as a trend and private consumption was holding up,
improvement in business sentiment was moderating.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut
its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stall
at least until spring this year.
The central bank's nine-member board is expected to stand
pat on policy at its rate review next week unless Europe's debt
crisis destabilises markets and sparks a renewed yen spike.
But it is expected to cut its economic projections for the
fiscal year ending in March, and the following year, as
companies feel the pain from slowing global demand, say sources
familiar with the central bank's thinking.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)