TOKYO, April 12 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa warned on Thursday of major risks to global growth
even as he stuck to his view that Japan's economy is headed for
a moderate recovery, signalling the bank's readiness to maintain
its ultra-loose policy bias.
Shirakawa said Japan's economy is showing signs of picking
up, with public works spending on the rise and companies'
capital spending on a moderate uptrend due to rebuilding from
last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.
But he said global economic uncertainty remains high, given
Europe's sovereign debt problems, rising commodity costs and the
tough balancing act that emerging economies face in trying to
rein in inflation while sustaining economic growth.
"Global financial markets are stable as a whole. But we need
to stay mindful of the risk that Europe's debt problems may
affect Japan through market developments," Shirakawa said in a
speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional
branch managers.
His views on the economy were roughly in line with those of
the government, which maintained its assessment that growth is
slowly recovering in a monthly report issued on Thursday.
In the report, the government upgraded its view on exports
for the first time since August to say they are levelling off
due to a moderate recovery in the U.S. economy and improvement
in shipments to Asia.
Japan's economic recovery is expected to take hold in the
coming months but there are risks from Europe's debt crisis,
higher oil prices and concerns about the electricity supply, the
report said.
GLIMMER OF HOPE?
The BOJ has nudged interest rates virtually to zero and
created an asset-buying fund to pump money into the economy
through purchases of government bonds and corporate debt.
It surprised markets in February by boosting its target for
asset purchases by double the usual increment and setting a 1
percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive policy to
beat deflation, which has plagued the economy for nearly two
decades.
The central bank has kept monetary policy steady since then
but will consider easing at its next rate review on April 27 by
boosting asset purchases, sources said.
Shirakawa, in his speech, stressed that the BOJ will
continue to pursue powerful monetary easing to pull Japan out of
deflation, repeating the central bank's official line.
In a sign the economy is slowly emerging from stagnation,
the BOJ upgraded its view on two out of nine of Japan's regional
economies and left its view unchanged for the remainder in a
quarterly report on Thursday.
That was a marked improvement from the previous report in
January, when it cut its view on seven of the nine regions.
Many regions saw resilience in private consumption, with
some citing brisk spending for luxury goods, leisure and cars.
For the central Tokai region, home to much of Japan's automaking
industry, it raised its assessment to say growth was picking up.
But economic activity in the western Kinki region, home to
big electronics makers, remained stagnant, the report said, as
companies struggle from a strong yen, fierce price competition
and power supply constraints.
"Electronics makers, the region's key industry, aren't doing
well," said Hideo Hayakawa, branch manager for Osaka in western
Japan. "What's a bit concerning is that the recovery in China is
weaker than we had hoped," he said.
Data released by the BOJ on Thursday showed Japanese
wholesale prices rose 0.6 percent in March from a year earlier,
adding to signs that rising raw material costs were squeezing
corporate profits.
