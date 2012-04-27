* BOJ boosts asset buying by 10 trln yen
* Extends duration of JGBs it buys to 3 years
* Move seen as symbolic, little economic impact
* Policy rate unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ nudges up growth, price forecasts
* Shirakawa warns against "reckless" easing
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, April 27 The Bank of Japan boosted its
asset-buying scheme by a further 10 trillion yen ($124 billion)
on Friday and pledged to buy longer-term government bonds in a
move seen aimed at convincing both impatient politicians and
investors of its resolve to pull the economy out of deflation.
The central bank also kept expectations of more stimulus
alive as it pledged to "pursue powerful monetary easing" to
reach its 1 percent inflation target, even as it nudged up its
growth and price forecasts for the coming years.
The policy easing came at the top of an expected 5-10
trillion yen range and initially impressed markets, pushing the
yen lower. The central bank's decision to buy more
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real-estate linked funds also
helped lift Tokyo shares.
But the yen later crept back up and stocks slipped as some
market players saw the BOJ's decision to give itself more time
to hit the bond-buying goal as a sign that central bankers
themselves had doubts about how much good their action would do
for the struggling economy.
"The leopard doesn't change its spots. It (the BOJ) doesn't
view monetary accommodation as a cure capable of reversing
Japan's deflation," said Tim Condon, chief Asia economist at ING
in Singapore.
"They seem motivated by politics and political pressure in
these last couple of moves ... so I think they will do the
minimum that they feel they are forced to do."
The BOJ's second easing in just over two months comes at a
time when the economy is picking up and was seen mainly as
symbolic response to politicians' calls for more efforts in
battling deflation that has dogged Japan for over a decade,
depressing consumption and business investment.
As expected, the central bank also extended the duration of
government bonds targeted under its asset-buying scheme to three
years from the current two years.
BUYING BONDS, BUYING TIME
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Friday's decision was
aimed at supporting the "positive momentum" building up in the
economy that he believes will help Japan achieve the central
bank's inflation target as early as in 2014.
He offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy but
signalled his hope of spending some time before acting again,
saying that the BOJ would "carefully and calmly" assess the
effect of its recent steps in guiding policy.
"We'd like to achieve 1 percent inflation in Japan as soon
as possible. But it takes quite a long time for the effect of
monetary easing to appear on the economy," Shirakawa told a news
conference after the policy meeting.
"Recklessly easing without taking into account that lag
effect would destabilise price moves," he said.
The political reaction to Friday's decision, however, shows
the BOJ may have only bought itself a little bit of time.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi described the move as "another
bold easing step", but said he hoped the central bank would
continue to take such steps.
The BOJ revised up its economic and price forecasts in a
semi-annual outlook report released on Friday, projecting
consumer prices would rise 0.7 percent in the fiscal year
2013/14, with inflation reaching 1 percent some time thereafter.
But data released earlier on Friday showed consumer
inflation rose just 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier, a
sign Japan still had a long way to go to beat deflation.
HALF-HEARTED MOVE?
Some analysts also questioned the scale of Friday's move,
saying the BOJ actually has not committed to expand its balance
sheet or accelerate the pace of asset purchases that much.
While boosting the pool for asset purchases, the central
bank cut by 5 trillion yen the scope of its fixed-rate market
lending operations, citing faltering demand.
As a result, it increased the combined asset-buying and loan
programme by just 5 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.
It also extended the duration of the purchasing programme by
six months to June 2013, a sign that the pace of government bond
purchases will not change that much.
"I find these moves disappointing. Yes, the BOJ will own
more JGBs by mid 2013. Indeed they will own more JGBs by end of
2012. However, the total size of the asset purchase program has
not increased by the end of this year," said Westpac chief
currency strategist Robert Rennie in Sydney.
"This is the disappointing part for me."
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen)
