* Carefully watching yen impact on economy - Shirakawa
* Sticks to forecast of moderate recovery
* Shirakawa cautious of higher inflation target
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, June 4 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa reiterated his upbeat view on the economy on Monday
and warned against central bank buying of government bonds too
aggressively, a sign the BOJ bank was not inclined to offer
another big-bang stimulus any time soon.
Shirakawa warned that Europe's debt crisis, uncertainty over
the U.S. recovery, and recent yen rises clouded the outlook for
Japan's economy, stressing that the BOJ will carefully watch how
the strong yen affects business sentiment.
But he stuck to the view that Japan's economy will resume a
moderate recovery due to an expected pickup in global growth,
robust private consumption and domestic fiscal spending to
rebuild after last year's earthquake.
"Business sentiment is improving as companies' profit
outlook recovers, and capital spending is on a moderate uptrend.
Household sentiment is also improving with consumption gradually
increasing. The economy is showing clearer signs of a pickup,"
Shirakawa said in a forum.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy in February via an increase in asset purchases, and
followed up with another stimulus in April in a show of its
determination to beat deflation.
The central bank is ready to boost money supply again if
Europe's deepening debt crisis triggers a market shock and a yen
spike to new records. Otherwise, it prefers to stand pat for now
although the yen's renewed rises have kept the BOJ under
pressure to ease the stress on the export-reliant economy.
Shirakawa said that the BOJ has already pledged to buy
nearly 20 trillion yen ($256 billion) in additional assets over
the next year under its asset-buying programme and that by
meeting this pledge, it was already easing policy aggressively.
He also expressed caution about boosting the BOJ's purchases
of government bonds further in an attempt to dispel lingering
market expectations of further monetary easing.
"If the BOJ pressed on too aggressively with purchases of
government bonds, it could briefly push down long-term yields
but subsequently trigger a jump in yields as bond markets would
be too dependent on the central bank's purchases," he said.
With Japan mired in deflation for much longer than other
countries, it also makes little sense for the BOJ to target 2
percent inflation, Shirakawa said, shrugging off criticism from
some market players that its 1 percent target was too low.
"Simply announcing out of the blue that the BOJ will aim for
2 percent inflation ... might raise unnecessary uncertainties
for businesses and households" not accustomed to such levels of
inflation," he said.
($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson and Eric Meijer)