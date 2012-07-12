* Policy rate unchanged at 0-0.1 pct, no easing steps
* BOJ sticks to recovery view, cuts CPI forecast
* BOJ fine-tunes asset buying and lending programme
* BOJ to buy more short-term securities, cuts minimum rate
* Shirakawa says BOJ won't automatically follow other banks
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 12 The Bank of Japan held off on
further policy easing on Thursday despite slowing global growth
that has driven other major central banks into expanding
stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep
Japan's economic recovery on track.
While Governor Masaaki Shirakawa acknowledge that global
growth was slowing more than initially expected, he signalled
that the Japanese central bank was in no mood to follow its
counterparts into fresh policy easing any time soon.
"Of course, each central bank, in assessing its economy,
will look at the global economy. That means that, as a result,
central banks may head towards monetary easing around the same
time," Shirakawa told a news conference.
"But the BOJ will not automatically link its policy to that
of other central banks," he said.
As expected, the BOJ kept its policy rate at a range of zero
to 0.1 percent, and held off on a further increase in its 70
trillion yen ($879 billion) asset buying and lending programme.
Shirakawa also shrugged off market speculation that the BOJ,
like the European Central Bank, will scrap the 0.1 percent
interest it pays to financial institutions' to park excess
reserves with the central bank.
The decision came hours after the Bank of Korea joined the
global rush to ease monetary policy, cutting its benchmark rate
for the first time in more than three years to fend off the
effects of a global slowdown.
The BOJ did make some changes to its current stimulus
programme, saying it would buy more short-term securities and
reduce the amount offered in fixed-rate market operations.
The moves prompted a brief fall in the yen and a rise
in government bond future, but the initial market reaction soon
faded as the changes were seen mainly as a technical adjustment
by the central bank, which is desperately trying to force-feed
money to markets already awash with excess cash.
"The BOJ slightly tweaked the content of the asset buying
scheme but this does not mean it implemented any new easing
steps, and it did not increase its long-term bond buying," said
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"October is the next possible chance for a BOJ easing
because the central bank may lower its growth forecasts along
with a downgrading of its view on overseas economies."
GLOBAL EASING
The Bank of Korea joined central banks from Europe to Brazil
and China, which have lowered their interest rates over the past
week to shore up their economies and buffer the global economy
from the prolonged debt crisis and slump in the euro zone.
Some market players had expected the BOJ to follow suit.
But with no clear signs that Japan's recovery prospects are
under threat and the yen off record highs, the BOJ likely saw
little need to tap its depleted arsenal now.
"While other central banks are proceeding with monetary
easing and quantitative easing to battle the economic slowdown,
today's decision showed the BOJ's determination to not follow
suit," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities.
RECOVERY INTACT
For now, the BOJ stuck to the view that solid private
consumption and spending on reconstruction after last year's
earthquake will keep Japan's economy afloat.
In a quarterly review of its forecasts, the BOJ said it now
expects the economy to grow 2.2 percent in the year to March
2013 and 1.7 percent the following year, largely unchanged from
its April projection.
Lower commodity prices prompted the BOJ to cut its core
consumer inflation forecast to 0.2 percent for the current
fiscal year from 0.3 percent.
But it maintained its forecast of 0.7 percent inflation in
the following year, signalling that it expects Japan to make
steady progress toward a sustained end to deflation.
The BOJ set the 1 percent inflation target and eased policy
in February, and followed up with additional stimulus in April,
to show its determination to hit that goal.
Some economists expect the next easing in October, when the
BOJ issues a semiannual report that will include forecasts
through to March 2015.
But the fact the BOJ had to fine-tune its market operations
on Thursday shows that there are limits to how much more it can
boost the asset buying and lending programme.
The programme is made of two pool of funds - one for direct
asset purchases and another for three- and six-month funds
offered in market operations.
The BOJ has missed its targets for six-month operations over
the past few weeks - a sign banks have ample cash amid tepid
demand for credit.
That has led the central bank to cut the size of fixed-rate
operations and instead buy more short-term securities, and to
scrap the minimum 1 percent interest for such purchases.
Japanese bank lending rose just 0.7 percent in June from a
year earlier, though the pace did pick up from May, data showed
earlier this week.
Analysts say Thursday's move will smooth out BOJ's fund
supply, at least in the near term.
"The BOJ will be able to supply more funds via purchases of
short-term securities. This draws it closer to the kind of
operation that was conducted during (the previous spell of)
quantitative easing," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
