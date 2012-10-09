* No economy can maintain high growth indefinitely-Shirakawa
* Warns on paradox of price stability, financial stability
* Policy-makers must aim for smooth growth transition
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 9 Attempts to maintain high growth
beyond a country's potential could cause imbalances, Bank of
Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said, warning that no economy
can maintain high growth indefinitely.
Excessive optimism about Japan's potential growth and
prolonged easy monetary policy created an asset price bubble in
the latter half of the 1980s, he told delegates visiting Tokyo
for the International Monetary Fund meetings on Tuesday.
"The most important task for policy-makers is to achieve a
smooth transition from high growth to stable growth," Shirakawa
said in a speech at the central bank.
Shirakawa has long warned of the drawbacks of maintaining
unorthodox, ultra-loose monetary policy for too long, pointing
to the case of Japan's asset price bubble in the 1980s and the
excessive risk-taking by global investors that led to the global
financial crisis.
"When price stability is achieved, many economic entities
gain the confidence to take more risk. And, as a result, the
stability of the financial system is compromised," he said.
The remarks came as major central banks, including the BOJ,
continue to pump vast amounts of cash into the banking system,
hoping to revive economies still suffering from the aftermath of
the global financial crisis.
The IMF cut its global growth forecast for the second time
since April and warned U.S. and European policymakers that
failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump.
The institution also warned that while the BOJ's monetary
easing last month should support economic growth and help end
deflation, more stimulus may be needed for the country to
achieve the central bank's 1 percent inflation target.
The BOJ eased monetary policy for the third time this year
in September. It kept policy steady last week, but left the door
open to more action later this month, warning of looming risks
to the outlook.