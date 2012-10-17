* BOJ under pressure to ease as govt plans stimulus * BOJ forecasts to show 1 pct inflation still distant * Easing on Oct 30 not done deal, some doubt need By Leika Kihara TOKYO, Oct 18 The Bank of Japan, under fresh political pressure for action, will likely cut its growth forecasts and may debate expanding its asset-buying programme later this month, sources familiar with its thinking said. There is no consensus yet within the central bank on whether to expand its stimulus to prevent a prolonged global slowdown from delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy. At its rate review on Oct. 30 Bank of Japan policymakers will have more data on hand to gauge whether the economic outlook is worsening so much that further action is needed. But the BOJ is feeling the heat from the government, which cut its economic assessment for the third straight month in October and announced on Wednesday a plan to map out a stimulus package to try to revive growth. At the Oct. 30 meeting, the central bank is set to cut its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report and admit that it will miss its 1 percent inflation target for several years to come, sources said. Failing to achieve the inflation target would lead to yet more pressure from lawmakers, including Economics Minister Seiji Maehara, for bolder action to beat deflation, which has plagued Japan for most of the past decade. The BOJ will consider easing on Oct. 30 if it feels that risks have heightened enough to further delay Japan's recovery and the timing for achieving its 1 percent inflation target, said one of the sources. "There's now a risk that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed more than six months," another source said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. If the central bank were to act, the most likely option would be to top up its 80 trillion yen ($1 trillion) asset buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen with most of the increase to be for purchases of government bonds. The BOJ may also opt to boost by a small amount its target for purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and real-estate investment trust funds (REIT), analysts say. NOT A DONE DEAL The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in February. It followed up with further stimulus in April and September through an increase in its asset-buying programme. Central bank officials, including Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi, have stressed that the BOJ will not hesitate easing policy further if risks to Japan's recovery heightens sharply. Many market players see a strong chance the BOJ will loosen policy again on Oct. 30 as the global slowdown and a territorial row with China, which hit sales of Japanese goods in the world's second-largest economy, hurt exports and factory output. But more BOJ action is hardly a done deal. Some central bankers feel the September easing took into account the growing risks to Japan's recovery prospects and thus no additional stimulus is needed for now. Japan's economy outperformed most of its peers in the Group of Seven in the first half of this year, helped by spending on reconstruction work after last year's earthquake and tsunami. But weak external demand and a strong yen have led analysts to project growth will likely stall for the rest of this year. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, in easing policy in September, warned that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed by around six months to early next year. Many central bankers, however, now worry that it may take longer than that before Japan starts growing again as weakening global demand starts to hurt capital spending and private consumption, which had been key drivers of growth. In its semiannual report, the BOJ is expected to cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year, ending in March 2013, to below 2 percent from the 2.2 percent projected in July, the sources said. It is seen cutting its core consumer inflation forecast of 0.7 percent for the following fiscal year by several percentage points, to reflect downward pressure from the economic slowdown, they said. The central bank will also issue for the first time its forecasts for fiscal 2014/15. Given the slowdown in the economy, its consumer inflation forecast for that year is likely to fall short of its 1 percent target, the sources said, keeping the bank under pressure for bolder action to boost price growth. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan's economy to grow 1.7 percent in the fiscal year ending next March.