* BOJ under pressure to ease as govt plans stimulus
* BOJ forecasts to show 1 pct inflation still distant
* Easing on Oct 30 not done deal, some doubt need
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 18 The Bank of Japan, under fresh
political pressure for action, will likely cut its growth
forecasts and may debate expanding its asset-buying programme
later this month, sources familiar with its thinking said.
There is no consensus yet within the central bank on whether
to expand its stimulus to prevent a prolonged global slowdown
from delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.
At its rate review on Oct. 30 Bank of Japan policymakers
will have more data on hand to gauge whether the economic
outlook is worsening so much that further action is needed.
But the BOJ is feeling the heat from the government, which
cut its economic assessment for the third straight month in
October and announced on Wednesday a plan to map out a stimulus
package to try to revive growth.
At the Oct. 30 meeting, the central bank is set to cut its
long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook
report and admit that it will miss its 1 percent inflation
target for several years to come, sources said.
Failing to achieve the inflation target would lead to yet
more pressure from lawmakers, including Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara, for bolder action to beat deflation, which has plagued
Japan for most of the past decade.
The BOJ will consider easing on Oct. 30 if it feels that
risks have heightened enough to further delay Japan's recovery
and the timing for achieving its 1 percent inflation target,
said one of the sources.
"There's now a risk that Japan's economic recovery may be
delayed more than six months," another source said on condition
of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
If the central bank were to act, the most likely option
would be to top up its 80 trillion yen ($1 trillion) asset
buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen with
most of the increase to be for purchases of government bonds.
The BOJ may also opt to boost by a small amount its target
for purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and real-estate
investment trust funds (REIT), analysts say.
NOT A DONE DEAL
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in
February. It followed up with further stimulus in April and
September through an increase in its asset-buying programme.
Central bank officials, including Deputy Governor Hirohide
Yamaguchi, have stressed that the BOJ will not hesitate easing
policy further if risks to Japan's recovery heightens sharply.
Many market players see a strong chance the BOJ will loosen
policy again on Oct. 30 as the global slowdown and a territorial
row with China, which hit sales of Japanese goods in the world's
second-largest economy, hurt exports and factory output.
But more BOJ action is hardly a done deal. Some central
bankers feel the September easing took into account the growing
risks to Japan's recovery prospects and thus no additional
stimulus is needed for now.
Japan's economy outperformed most of its peers in the Group
of Seven in the first half of this year, helped by spending on
reconstruction work after last year's earthquake and tsunami.
But weak external demand and a strong yen have led analysts
to project growth will likely stall for the rest of this year.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, in easing policy in
September, warned that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed
by around six months to early next year.
Many central bankers, however, now worry that it may take
longer than that before Japan starts growing again as weakening
global demand starts to hurt capital spending and private
consumption, which had been key drivers of growth.
In its semiannual report, the BOJ is expected to cut its
growth forecast for the current fiscal year, ending in March
2013, to below 2 percent from the 2.2 percent projected in July,
the sources said.
It is seen cutting its core consumer inflation forecast of
0.7 percent for the following fiscal year by several percentage
points, to reflect downward pressure from the economic slowdown,
they said.
The central bank will also issue for the first time its
forecasts for fiscal 2014/15. Given the slowdown in the economy,
its consumer inflation forecast for that year is likely to fall
short of its 1 percent target, the sources said, keeping the
bank under pressure for bolder action to boost price growth.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan's economy to grow
1.7 percent in the fiscal year ending next March.