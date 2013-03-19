Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
TOKYO, March 19 Outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday central banks must respect communication with markets but in the end have to make monetary policy decisions that are most desirable for long term economic growth.
"What may be desirable for market participants may not be necessary the same as what is desirable for the economy in the long run," Shirakawa said in his last news conference as head of the central bank.
"I feel it is dangerous to believe that central banks can freely control market moves with words," he said.
Shirakawa will be succeeded by incoming Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who assumes the post on Wednesday.
The career central banker leaves the BOJ on Tuesday after a five year term during which he battled a serious of shocks such as the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the euro-zone debt crisis and the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in March 2011.
He was credited for protecting Japan's banking system from such shocks but failed to put a sustained end to Japan's chronic deflation, often criticised as acting too little too late.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.