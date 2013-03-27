TOKYO, March 27 The Bank of Japan's benchmark interest rate fell on Wednesday to the lowest since the central bank ended its zero interest rate policy in 2006, thanks to expectations the central bank will accelerate its monetary easing.

The overnight call rate, the interest rate at which commercial banks can lend to each other overnight, fell to 0.059 percent on Wednesday from 0.076 percent on Tuesday, the BOJ said.

That marked the lowest level since July 13, 2006, which is one day before the central bank ended its policy to keep the overnight call rate effectively at zero percent.

At a policy meeting on April 3-4, the BOJ is likely to start open-ended purchases of assets immediately rather than in 2014, as originally scheduled, and consider setting a new target to buy longer-dated bonds, sources tell Reuters.

The more aggressive monetary policy stance is expected to accompany the change in leadership at the BOJ. A new governor and two new deputy governors were appointed last week.

Haruhiko Kuroda, the new governor, has repeatedly said the BOJ should aggressively buy longer-dated bonds to meet an ambitious target of 2 percent inflation within the next two years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made an overhaul of the central bank's monetary policy a top priority in a bold pledge to end nearly 20 years of deflation and jump-start economic growth.