TOKYO, April 17 A senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday the central bank will consider increasing the frequency of its government debt purchases in response to bond dealers' concerns about distorting markets.

The official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with bond dealers about its new monetary policy framework.

The BOJ stunned investors earlier this month by agreeing to double the amount of government debt it holds to lower long-term yields and end 15 years of deflation.

However, yields have been rising since the BOJ's announcement due to worries the central bank's purchases are too large and will crowd out other institutional investors.