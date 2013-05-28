Bolivia says February inflation was 0.38 percent
LA PAZ, March 3 Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in February, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday, marking an increase in inflation from 0.10 percent in January.
TOKYO May 28 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Tuesday it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates, which are affected by various factors such as central bank policy actions and changes in external conditions, on a stable path.
"Even when there is upward pressure on long-term interest rates due to expectations for economic recovery, monetary policy will continue to put downward pressure on interest rates and therefore strongly support economic recovery," Miyao said at a news conference in Tokyo.
The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus last month, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.
LA PAZ, March 3 Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in February, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday, marking an increase in inflation from 0.10 percent in January.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------