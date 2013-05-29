BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
TOKYO May 29 Some market participants said the Bank of Japan should consider offering funds in money market operations beyond one year to contain volatility in the Japanese government bond market, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday.
The official said he did not give a direct reply on whether to meet that request during the meeting with market participants.
The official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with bond dealers to discuss an increase in volatility and a rise in yields after central bank adopted radical quantitative easing last month.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: