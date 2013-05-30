* BOJ fine-tunes JGB buying scheme to lower volatility
* 10-yr JGB yields pulling back from 13-month high
* BOJ meeting regularly with banks, brokers on JGB purchases
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 30 The Bank of Japan said on Thursday
that it will buy long-term government debt under its expanded
quantitative easing in eight to 10 tranches in June as the
central bank increases the frequency of purchases to reduce
volatility in the market.
The BOJ also said purchases would total more than 7 trillion
yen ($69.37 billion), but added it would adjust the amount
depending on market moves, according to a statement.
In addition to more frequent debt purchases, the BOJ is
allowing itself more leeway to buy debt with maturities from one
to five years, after bond dealers expressed concerns about the
volatility on that part of the yield curve.
Institutional investors asked the BOJ on Wednesday to
increase the frequency of Japanese government debt (JGB)
purchases. It was the central bank's third meeting with market
participants since it overhauled monetary policy last month.
The BOJ said that from here on it will buy 3 to 4.2 trillion
yen in JGBs per month with maturities from one to five years.
This is higher than the 3 to 3.5 trillion yen range planned
for this month.
For debt maturing in five to 10 years, the BOJ's monthly
purchases will now total 2.7 to 3.6 trillion yen.
The BOJ also said monthly purchases of JGBs with maturities
more than 10 years will total 1 to 1.5 trillion yen.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 5.0 basis
points to 0.890 percent on Thursday, distancing
itself further from a 13-month high of 1 percent hit a week ago.
In April, the BOJ launched a new quantitative and
qualitative easing plan intended to achieve 2 percent inflation
in two years.
The BOJ's strategy, which Governor Haruhiko Kuroda initially
said would push rates down across the yield curve, rests on
buying around 7.5 trillion yen of long-term government bonds per
month, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of newly issued
government debt.
The size of the BOJ's purchases caused some investors to
worry about declining liquidity, which helped push up Japanese
government bond JGB yields. A rise in U.S. Treasury yields
compounded the problem, causing JGB yields to rise further.