TOKYO Oct 17 The Bank of Japan is preparing a
plan to extend three special loan facilities that have backed
more than $81 billion in lending over the past three years, a
step intended to nudge Japan's risk-averse banks to start
creating credit, according to people familiar with the matter.
By extending the operation of the facilities, the BOJ would
signal its continued commitment to drive funds through the
banking sector to borrowers even as it continues an
unprecedented quantitative easing under current Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda.
The central bank's policy board is expected to review the
three special loan programmes in November or December. In
addition to extending the operation beyond March 2014, the board
may also opt to combine the programmes to simplify their
operations, said the sources who asked not to be named.
The loan programmes were cobbled together under former
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa between 2010 and 2012 as a way for
the BOJ to support bank lending while attempting to hold off
political pressure for more aggressive easing.