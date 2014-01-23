* IMF: No new easing needed as long as prices rising
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's economy is likely to take
longer than the two-year official timeframe to reach the central
bank's 2 percent inflation goal even though prices are rising
steadily, an International Monetary Fund official said on
Thursday.
As long as progress is being made, there is no need for the
Bank of Japan to expand its quantitative easing programme, under
which it buys government debt and risk assets, Deputy Managing
Director Naoyuki Shinohara said at a seminar in Tokyo.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has expressed growing
confidence that consumer prices will reach the goal in two
years, although comments from the IMF highlight the considerable
scepticism among private sector economists.
"As long as steady progress is being made toward the 2
percent inflation target, we do not see a need for additional
monetary accommodation," Shinohara said, according to the text
of a speech.
"But communication will need to focus on managing
expectations as it will likely take more than two years."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised to overcome 15 years
of deflation during which companies and households held off on
spending on the assumption that prices would not rise.
The BOJ overhauled monetary policy last April, pledging to
increase base money at an annual pace of 60-70 trillion yen
($577-$673 billion) with asset purchases to reach 2 percent
inflation in roughly two years.
The expanded quantitative easing has had some success,
helping to lift inflation about 1 percent.
However, many economists argue that moving to 2 percent will
take more time, partly because of concerns that wages will be
slow to rise.
Once inflation expectations are anchored around the BOJ's 2
percent inflation target, the central bank will need to
communicate clearly about its exit strategy to avoid market
turmoil, Shinohara said, according to the speech text.
The BOJ does have a few options to scale back its
quantitative easing, Shinohara said.
The central bank can allow its holdings of short-term debt
to shrink naturally as the securities mature. It could then slow
purchases of longer-term debt and eventually raise the interest
it pays to commercial banks who park reserves at the central
bank as a way to mop up liquidity, Shinohara said in the speech.