NEW YORK, March 14 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said there were "no limits" to what the central
bank can do if it saw the need to adjust monetary policy in the
future, signaling readiness to expand stimulus further if risks
threatened its price target.
Kuroda, in an interview with Japan's Jiji news agency
conducted on Thursday, said the country was moving steadily
toward achieving the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target with no
big risks to the outlook for now.
But he added that external risks "must be watched carefully"
given recent volatile market moves that reflected overseas
developments such as the escalating tension in Ukraine.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April last year, pledging to buy assets aggressively to
accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years
in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
It has stood pat since then despite market expectations of
additional stimulus to cushion the impact from a sales tax hike
that will take effect in April. It has argued that the current
ultra-loose policy was enough to keep the economy on track to
meet the price target.
Kuroda said what was most important was to achieve the 2
percent price target at an early date, according to Jiji,
suggesting that the BOJ was ready to act if meeting the target
became difficult.
He also said it was "not as if there weren't any steps left"
for the BOJ to take if it were to ease again, countering views
held by some market participants that having delivered a massive
stimulus last year, the BOJ had no tools left to deploy.
On specific steps the BOJ could take if it were to act
again, Kuroda said only that that depended on economic and price
developments at the time, according to Jiji.
Some market participants speculate the BOJ, despite its
upbeat economic and price forecasts, may try to surprise markets
by acting quickly and pre-emptively. Kuroda countered that view
too, saying he wasn't feeling pressure to "outwit" markets.